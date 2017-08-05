Home > Gist >

Farmer bags 15 months imprisonment for stealing car

Adamu was convicted on a two-count charge of joint act and theft, contrary to sections 79 and 287 of the penal code.

An Abuja Grade One Area Court  in Karmo on Friday sentenced a 46-year-old farmer, Usman Adamu, to 15 months imprisonment for stealing a car.

Adamu, a resident of Zuru in Kebbi, was convicted on a two-count charge of joint act and theft, contrary to sections 79 and 287 of the penal code.

The Presiding Judge, Sadiq Abubakar, passed the sentence when Adamu pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to pay N25, 000 fine , adding that “the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others.’’

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Dalhatu Zannah, told the court that one Patrick Nnaemeka of Plot 312A Road 6 Avenue Gwarinpa, reported the matter at Gwarinpa Police Station on July 11.

Zannah told the court that the convict and one Musa Garba, now at large , committed the offence on July 10 at the same address.

The prosecutor said that the complainant had parked his green colour Toyota Camry on July 10 at about 8:10 p.m in his mother’s compound at Gwarinpa, but woke up the following morning at about 7. 30 a.m to find the car missing.

The prosecutor said the complainant immediately informed the police of the theft, and in the course of investigation, the convict was arrested with the said car along Tafa- Kaduna road. 

