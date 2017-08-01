Family doctor docked over alleged adultery

Micheal Owoicho, a Jos-based family doctor, has been docked at a Jos Upper Area Court 1 in Plateau on allegations of adultery.

Lawal Suleiman, Judge of the court sitting at Kasuwan Nama area of Jos on Monday, however, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge of adultery brought against him.

Part of the bail conditions was that he should produce a surety in like sum, who must be a lecturer with the University of Jos.

The surety was also requested to produce two passport photographs and an identity card of the institution.

The accused, a staff of the Jos University Teaching Hospital and Medical Director (MD) of Elroi Hospital, had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecutor, M.M.Alex, had on arraignment told the court that one Maduabuchi Orji, the complainant in the matter, had reported the matter at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Jos.

He said that Maduabuchi reported that Owoicho, who was his family doctor, was having an affair with his wife.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant said that he had suspected that his wife, Ifeoma Sharon Orji, was having an affair with the family doctor for a long time.

According to him, the complainant said that the accused had on diverse dates in the month of July 2015 to 2016, enticed his wife in his residence at No. UG/C/14, Utan GRA, Jos, and Silk Suites Hotels located at Zaramaganda, Rayfield Road.

“The accused enticed, with criminal intent, the lawful wife of the complainant eliciting sexual intercourse with her,’’ the prosecutor said.

Alex said that the offence was forbidden under the native law and custom of the Idoma people of Benue State (the accused’s tribe) and was also a criminal offence, contrary to and punishable under Sections 387 and 389 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

The accused’s counsel, Izang Aware, had pleaded for bail for the accused, which was granted, the case was, however, adjourned to August 30, for further hearing.