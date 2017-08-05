Home > Gist >

Fake traditional ruler docked over alleged impersonation

End Of The Road Fake traditional ruler brought before Lagos court over alleged impersonation

The accused who was on trial on a charge of impersonation and disturbing public peace, pleaded innocence of the charge preferred against him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court Gavel play

32 year old man in court for stealing mobile phone.

(Getty)

Gangster King Baale who faked his kidnap remanded in prison
Akinwunmi Ambode Gov suspends Baale of Shangisha for faking own kidnap
Femi Fani-Kayode Ex-Minister adds voice to the Ile-Ife/Hausa crisis
Good For You Fake lawyer arraigned in court for impersonation
Madness 'Babalawo' murders woman after using charm to rape her
Badoo Rape suspect pleads the fifth
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abdulramon Olatunji Maiyegun, who allegedly presented himself as the traditional ruler of Maiyegun community in Eti-Osa area of Lagos State, was on Friday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 40, is to face trial on a charge of impersonation and disturbing public peace.

He, however, pleaded innocence of the charge preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the accused on Dec. 1, 2016 till July 30, had falsely represented himself as the traditional ruler of Maiyegun community in Eti-Osa, Lagos.

He told the court that the accused impersonated as a traditional ruler and has brought thugs to harass and intimidate the members of the Maiyegun community who did not recognise and bow to his authority.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted Maiyegun bail in the sum of N100,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for August 23.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promosbullet
2 Sexual Harassment Who is going to stop it?bullet
3 In Lagos 42 persons caught in the act of homosexuality arraigned in...bullet

Gist

null
In Osun 28-yr-old man docked for alleged unlawful possession of 22 goats
What should be done to stop from raping minors?
Sexual Assault Police arraign man for allegedly raping 9-year-old hawker
Sodomy is becoming rampant in the country
Crucify Him! Court remands businessman for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 10-year-old boy
shipping containers
In Lagos Clearing agent faces N1.4m fraud charge