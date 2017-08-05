Fake traditional ruler docked over alleged impersonation

Abdulramon Olatunji Maiyegun, who allegedly presented himself as the traditional ruler of Maiyegun community in Eti-Osa area of Lagos State, was on Friday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 40, is to face trial on a charge of impersonation and disturbing public peace.

He, however, pleaded innocence of the charge preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the accused on Dec. 1, 2016 till July 30, had falsely represented himself as the traditional ruler of Maiyegun community in Eti-Osa, Lagos.

He told the court that the accused impersonated as a traditional ruler and has brought thugs to harass and intimidate the members of the Maiyegun community who did not recognise and bow to his authority.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted Maiyegun bail in the sum of N100,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for August 23.