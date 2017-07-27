Home > Gist >

Fake soldier gets bail for alleged extortion

Crook Fake soldier gets bail for alleged extortion

Nigerian Army

Nigerian Army putting on the Nigerian made boot

(New Telegraph)

A Grade 1 Area Court at Karu in Abuja on Wednesday granted bail to one Godwin Sunday, 25, charged with alleged extortion and impersonating.

Sunday, residing at Durumi in the FCT was granted bail in the sum of N20, 000.

The Prosecutor, Helen Ashasim, told court that the matter was reported to the Karu Police Station by one Mercy Sunday also of Karu on July 25.

She informed court that the complainant told the police that the defendant had been impersonating as an army officer.

Ashasim said that the defendant was arrested along the Kugbo-Nyanya Expressway in the FCT extorting money from drivers and motorcyclists, pretending to be a soldier.

The prosecutor said that the accused had admitted committing the offences during police investigation.

She said that the offences were punishable under Sections 132 and 292 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Mr Hassan Ishaq, while granting bail ordered that the surety must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

He said that the surety must also submit his driver’s licence or national identity and passport photographs with the court.

Ishaq adjourned the matter till August 21. 

Marijuana may also interfere with how you form memories.
