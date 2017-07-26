The Nigeria Police Force has paraded a former councilor and four other gang members for allegedly kidnapping the mother of the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Hajia Hauwa, as well as carrying out other high profile kidnappings and robbery operations.

While parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer [FPRO], CSP Jimoh Moshood gave the names of the suspects as Iliyasu Suleiman, 44, former Councillor in the state who is also the leader of the gang, Danjuma Ibrahim, 26, Iliyasu Obadaki, 35, Alhaji Nasiru, 43, and Hafiz Yakubu.

The gang was said to have been behind the abduction of the 80-year-old woman who was the then Managing Director of Fair Plus Transport Services, at Uvete, Adavi Local Government Area of the state on May 29, 2014.

Speaking while parading the suspects on Tuesday, July 25, CSP Moshood said items recovered from them included two AK47 rifles, 20 live cartridges, one army camouflage inner wear, two pairs of army camouflage trousers and two army camouflage caps.

Other items recovered included one black Beretta, two plastic guns, three knives and one axe.

CSP Moshood said all the suspects had confessed to the kidnapping of the governor’s mother and some robbery operations in Abuja, Kogi and Niger States.

The police spokesman further disclosed that efforts were being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang while the suspects would be charged to court on completion of an investigation.

Suleiman, the former Councillor who confessed to being the leader of the gang, said he was involved in the kidnapping of the Governor's mother, adding that he received a Peugeot 406 car as part of his proceed.