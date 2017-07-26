Home > Gist >

Ex-councillor, others arrested for kidnapping Kogi Gov.'s mother

In The Blood Ex-councillor arrested for kidnapping Kogi Gov.'s mother

A former local government councilor in Kogi State has been arrested for leading the gang of kidnappers who abducted the Governor's mother.

  • Published:
The deadly Kogi kidnapping gang play

The deadly Kogi kidnapping gang

(Punch)

Corporate Criminals Notorious kidnappers arrested after collecting N3M ransom
Jungle Justice Fulani kidnap suspect lynched to death in Kogi (Graphic Photo)
Lord Have Mercy Senior Strategist at Dangote murdered, body dumped in gutter
Sledgehammer Kidnappers in Lagos to get the death sentence
In Kogi Kidnappers in military regalia supplied by motorcyclist
InEnugu Kidnap suspect fingers Police officer, ex-govt official as sponsors
In Kogi Gunmen kidnap monarch, demand N20m ransom
In Edo Kidnappers in police uniform abduct corps member, 3 others
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Police Force has paraded a former councilor and four other gang members for allegedly kidnapping the mother of the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Hajia Hauwa, as well as carrying out other high profile kidnappings and robbery operations.

While parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer [FPRO], CSP Jimoh Moshood gave the names of the suspects as Iliyasu Suleiman, 44, former Councillor in the state who is also the leader of the gang, Danjuma Ibrahim, 26, Iliyasu Obadaki, 35, Alhaji Nasiru, 43, and Hafiz Yakubu.

ALSO READ: "What Do We Know?: 'If Abubakar Audu had lived, I would be Kogi's CSO' - Robbery kingpin"

The gang was said to have been behind the abduction of the 80-year-old woman who was the then Managing Director of Fair Plus Transport Services, at Uvete, Adavi Local Government Area of the state on May 29, 2014.

Speaking while parading the suspects on Tuesday, July 25, CSP Moshood said items recovered from them included two AK47 rifles, 20 live cartridges, one army camouflage inner wear, two pairs of army camouflage trousers and two army camouflage caps.

Other items recovered included one black Beretta, two plastic guns, three knives and one axe.

CSP Moshood said all the suspects had confessed to the kidnapping of the governor’s mother and some robbery operations in Abuja, Kogi and Niger States.

The police spokesman further disclosed that efforts were being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang while the suspects would be charged to court on completion of an investigation.

ALSO READ: "Most Wanted: Elusive Kogi serial killer cum kidnapper arrested"

Suleiman, the former Councillor who confessed to being the leader of the gang, said he was involved in the kidnapping of the Governor's mother, adding that he received a Peugeot 406 car as part of his proceed.

More

Evans 'Kidnap Kingpin lied, he killed my father' - former Super Eagles player says
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In Abia Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransombullet
2 Killer On The Loose Ghanaian prostitute claims to have killed 100 menbullet
3 Synthetic Marijuana, Black Mamba A new deadly form of marijuana is...bullet

Gist

These female rapists molested a Pastor in Zimbabwe
Daughters Of Jezebel 3 ladies arrested for gang-raping pastor in Zimbabwe
This pretty Ugandan lady was raped and murdered
Sons Of Dog Ugandan lady raped, murdered with stick inserted in vagina
Tamara, the thieving slay queen
Face Of A Thief Pretty lady disgraced after stealing from a supermarket
Nigerian parents in America go hard on their kids
Nigerians Living Abroad Parents are hard on their children too