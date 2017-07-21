An Oredo Magistrate Court 5 in Benin, on Friday, remanded one Bright Idiye, 22, in prison custody for allegedly stealing a loaf of bread and groundnut worth N750.

Idiye, who was arraigned before Chief Magistrate I.N. Osayande on one count charge of stealing, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The accused was said to have committed the offence at Iyaro, Benin, on July 16, 2017 barely 24 hours after being released from prison.

According to the charge, Idiye stole a loaf of bread worth N450 and groundnut worth N300.

The accused, who was remanded at Oko Medium Prison, was said to have been released from the same prison custody on July 15, 2017.

Magistrate Osayande adjourned the case until July 24 for hearing.