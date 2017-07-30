Home > Gist >

Evans to be slammed with 40 counts charges on arraignment

Evans Kidnapping suspect to be slammed with 40 counts charges on arraignment

Evans has asked the police to reduce the charges lined up against him, promising to turn away from a life of crime.

After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found

After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found

(Pulse)

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has nearly concluded investigation of kidnapping suspect, Evans, who would soon be transferred to Lagos from Abuja for arraignment in court.

Vanguard News reported that two accomplices named Emeka and Baba Eko have been arrested due to their connection with the suspect's shady business.

Kidnap kingpin, Evans having a field day with reporters

After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found

(Pulse)

 

It was alleged that the pair supplied Evans with information that led to different attacks on Chief Obianodo, the owner of Young Shall Grow (YSG) transportation company and Chief Donatus Dunu respectively.

Meanwhile, the notorious kidnapper who has been slammed with 40 counts charges bordering on murder, armed robbery and other crimes, has pleaded with the police to be pardoned and have the list of charges reduced.

Evans

Evans paraded with arms

(Pulse)

 

In return, he promised to be of a more responsible behaviour.

The police can now smile after what Vanguard describes as an "extensive and intensive" investigation shrouded with uncertainty and doubt.

