Educational :  These are the 10 best state universities in Nigeria (2017 Edition)

There are thirty-six states across Nigeria. Each of these states is believed to have a university, and the majority of them are state universities.

According to the Nigeria University Commission (NUC), the ranking of universities, both federal and states, will be based on academic standard, infrastructural development, and the quality of professionals in the school.

Owing to this, the Commission has recently ranked University of Ibadan as the best university in Nigeria, and Lagos state university -- the best state university; both for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Below is the commission’s list of the best states universities in Nigeria

1. Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State.

Established in 1983, the university caters for a population of over 35,000 students enrolled for full-time. It also offers courses at Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels.

2. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu State.

Founded as Anambra State University of Science and Technology on July 30, 1980, the University was birthed with the aim to establish an institution that must be closely related to society, its industry and above all, to serve as a catalyst for the technological advancement of the people.

3. Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), Rivers State.

Located in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state university has a staff strength of 3,000 and a student population of 22,400 as of 2017.

It was established in 1972 as the College of Science and Technology and was later granted an independent university status in 1980. It is the first technological university in Nigeria.

4. Benue State University, Markurdi

To augment the specialized academic offerings of the Federal University of Agriculture, the University was founded in 1992.

As at eleven years ago (2006) the student enrollment was over 19,000; Benue State University offers undergraduate and graduate programs with a catalog of over 50 graduate programs across seven colleges.

5. Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Kwara State

Established in 2009, the Kwara State University is the 77th university to be registered by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

Kwara State University was originally designed to be a center for community service and entrepreneurship.

6. Osun State University, Oshogbo

Osun State University is a multi-campus university that currently operates six campuses distributed across the six administrative/geopolitical zones of the state.

Until the 2013 ASUU strike which lasted for over five months, the university had a reputation of not being involved in the Nationwide ASUU strike.

In addition to that reputation, the Osun State University is known as one of the fastest universities in Nigeria, based on the quick academic calendar the school operates.

7. Nassarawa State University, Keffi, Nassarawa State

Located in Keffi, Nassarawa State, Nasarawa State University is a young university situated in the middle belt region of Nigeria.

The University has accomplished incomparable goals within its short time of birth, and this is as a result of its determination and diligence in administration.

8. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti

Established as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ado-Ekiti on 30 March 1982, the University’s mission is to produce graduates adequately equipped to handle contemporary socioeconomic and environmental challenges through cutting-edge research in science, technology, and humanities, driven by Information and Communication Technology.

Ekiti State University has the reputation of being the only university in Nigeria that has within a quarter of a century, changed its name four times.

9. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Founded in 1999 in Abakaliki, one of the major objectives of the University is to encourage the advancement of learning in Ebonyi State and to hold out to all persons, without distinction as to race, creed or sex, the opportunity of acquiring higher education.

It is also the vision of the university to be ranked among the best citadels of learning in the world.

10. Kogi State University, Ayingba

Established in 1999, the university is believed to be one of the best in Africa; with some of its departments being ranked by Nigerian professional bodies as the best in Nigeria.

Some few years ago, the Faculty of law was pronounced as the best in Nigeria, and has remained among the best in subsequent years.

Also its department of Geology has been rated as one of the best in Africa, alongside Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Ibadan.