Ebonyi lawmaker shreds men, women who bleach

Hard Truths Ebonyi lawmaker shreds men, women who bleach

Nwachi went on to describe them in colourful terms such as "dumb as a wall," adding that they have low self-esteem amongst other things.

When it comes to bleaching, it is safe to say that the art has been received with mixed feelings but thus Ebonyi state lawmaker, Maria Ude Nwachi, has made her feelings very clear.

In a lengthy write up she titled, "For bleaching idiots," Nwachi said that she sees women who bleach as failures in life, and her feelings only get worse when it comes to men who bleach.

She went on to describe them in colourful terms such as "dumb as a wall," adding that they have low self-esteem.

Many celebrities have indulged in bleaching for various reasons and one of the few who have actually admitted to it is Toke Makinwa, amongst others.

