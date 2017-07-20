Ebonyi lawmaker shreds men, women who bleach

When it comes to bleaching, it is safe to say that the art has been received with mixed feelings but thus Ebonyi state lawmaker, Maria Ude Nwachi, has made her feelings very clear.

In a lengthy write up she titled, "For bleaching idiots," Nwachi said that she sees women who bleach as failures in life, and her feelings only get worse when it comes to men who bleach.

ALSO READ: Melanin movement fights back against colourism

She went on to describe them in colourful terms such as "dumb as a wall," adding that they have low self-esteem .

Read her post below: