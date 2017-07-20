Ebonyi lawmaker shreds men, women who bleach

Nwachi went on to describe them in colourful terms such as "dumb as a wall," adding that they have low self-esteem amongst other things.
In a lengthy write up she titled, "For bleaching idiots," Nwachi said that she sees women who bleach as failures in life, and her feelings only get worse when it comes to men who bleach.
ALSO READ: Melanin movement fights back against colourism
She went on to describe them in colourful terms such as "dumb as a wall," adding that they have low self-esteem.
Read her post below:
Many celebrities have indulged in bleaching for various reasons and one of the few who have actually admitted to it is Toke Makinwa, amongst others.