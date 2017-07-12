Home > Gist >

Duo docked for robbery, receiving stolen goods

Two men, Afeez Abioye and Garuba Idris, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over a robbery incident in which jewellery and other valuables worth N3.4 million were carted away.

The accused, both residents of Ajegunle area of Apapa, Lagos, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving stolen goods.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Imhonwa, told the court that Abioye robbed a man, Nwachukwu Ikechukwu, of his property on May 9, at 1.30 a.m. at Tolu area of Apapa in Lagos.

He alleged that the accused conspired with others still at large and robbed the complainant of two mobile phones and a set of jewellery, all valued at N3.4 million.

Imhonwa said the accused and others, who were armed with a locally made pistol and other dangerous weapons, broke into the complainant’s house and robbed him.

He alleged that the second accused, Idris, on May 10, at about 10.30 a.m. received the stolen items from Abioye, knowing fully well that they were stolen property.

The accused, he said, were later arrested by anti-crime policemen at Apapa.

The offences contravene Sections 295, 297 and 326 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297 prescribes a seven-year jail term for conspiracy, while Section 326 stipulates 15 years imprisonment for receiving stolen goods.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, ordered that the first accused be remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Prisons.

Osunsanmi granted the second accused N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed, and have properties in Lagos.

The magistrate said they must also provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 14 for mention. 

