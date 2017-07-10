Dublin brothel rents out sex robots for €100 an hour

A brothel in the heart of Dublin, Republic of Ireland, has become very popular after it installed sex dolls and charge €100 an hour for randy men who want to experiment sex with them.

The Sun reports that the sex robot known as Passion Dolly, has 32E silicone boobs and has a metal skeleton covered in silicone and responds to vibrations moving like a human.

It can also twist and turn the body into any position the men want, thereby adding to the pleasure of the sex.

Described as a bit like a buxom Barbie doll, the blonde Android has massive boobs, an hourglass figure and eerily lifelike facial features fixed into a sexy pout.

According to promoters of the sex doll, it is 'Ireland’s most realistic sex doll', and arrived at the brothel less than a month ago but is already very popular with men who rush there to have a feel of her.

The advert on an adult website about the sex doll reads:

“Are you wasting money paying for sex… or watching porn? Why not have the full pleasure of having sex with the most beautiful girl whenever you want and as many times as you want? Passion Dolly is an ultra-realistic sex doll for your pleasure.

She is made of either TPE or medical silicone and has a metal skeleton as an internal structure to allow you to bend and twist the doll’s torso, head, arms, and legs to pose in any sexual position you please.”

Her owners further explained:

“We have had her about a month and have had dozens of visitors, mostly Irish men and ranging in all ages.

Some of them are a bit lonely, a few have social problems interacting with women, while others have a fascination with dolls.”

In a report by the Foundation for Responsible Robotics, Passion Dolly will become increasingly common over the next 10 years as many men have expressed their desires to have sex with her as she is free from most women problems.