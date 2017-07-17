Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder. We are heading towards a drug abuse crisis.

In May 2017, a Twitter user @Olubaba60 detailed how he nearly died from an overdose on Tramadol and codeine . He also frequently used Refnol. His story is just another story of thousands of young Nigerians who are into these dangerous drugs.

I'd really love to share a thread about how i almost died of drug overdose.. But 😧 — O L U (@Olubaba60) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In November 2016, Eromo Egbejule published a story titled "Is there a growing drug epidemic in Nigeria?". In his article, he states that there is a serious drug culture in Northern Nigerian ranging from cocaine, codeine to sniffing fermented human waste known as Jenkem which produces hallucinatory effects.

In March 2016, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency discovered a super laboratory for the illicit production of methamphetamine located at Asaba, Delta.

The laboratory had the capacity of producing between 3,000kg and 4,000kg of methamphetamine per production cycle.

In the 80s and the 90s, Nigeria was mostly a trafficking point for narcotics from South American cartels who wanted to smuggle drugs to Europe. Nigeria's security system was poor which made it ideal to move drugs.

The situation has grown worse. Nigeria is still a trafficking point but now we have turned into a country who produces and consumes these drugs.

Cartels in South America produce meth in Nigeria because of cheap labour and poor security network. Nigerians don't just move cocaine anymore, they now consume it. The expensive nature of the drug makes sure its clientele is mostly the rich and wealthy.

While cocaine isn't accessible to the middle class, drugs such as codeine, Refnol and Tramadol are. They are easily accessible on the streets of Lagos despite the best efforts of the government. The Federal Government is still using kid gloves to deal with drug abuse.

By the time the government wakes up it might just be too late. A disenchanted youth facing a high rate of unemployment and the bad educational system would most likely turn to two things- crime and drugs. It has happened in other parts of the world and it is happening here right now.

In the video below, government officials said they are more concerned with Nigerians producing this illicit drugs than consuming them. This is a big mistake. One day, it would be too late to do anything.