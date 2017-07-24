Home > Gist >

Driver docked for alleged abduction of his girlfriend’s children

The court heard that the defendant allegedly abducted the girlfriend’s two children her mother’s house at Mararaba.

A 30-year-old driver, Haruna Suleiman, was on Monday arraigned in a Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court, Nasarawa State, for allegedly abducting his girlfriend’s two sons.

He, however, denied committing the offence, while the judge, Mr Albert Maga, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with a surety in like sum.

Suleiman, who resides at New Karshi, in Nasarawa State, is standing trial for alleged abduction.

The prosecutor, Agabi Auta, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 16, at 12.16 p.m. at Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Auta alleged that one Patricia Jarguma, the defendant’s girl friend and who resides at Area 5 Aso Mararaba, on July 17, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police Station Mararaba.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant, on July 16, allegedly abducted the girlfriend’s two children, Abdulsalam, nine, and Abdulrasheed, six, from his girlfriend mother’s house at Mararaba.

“When the defendant went to the house to see the children, he pretended he wanted to buy them biscuits, but instead abducted them to unknown destination,” he told the court.

Auta said the offence contravened Section 273 of the Penal Code.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 4, for hearing.

