Sunlight Detergent brand revealed as the best of both worlds

Apparently, Sunlight 2-in-1 detergent from the stables of Unilever Nigeria Plc., is the brain behind the hash tag #bestofbothworlds.

#Bestofbothworlds #Bestofbothworlds is trending on Twitter
Sunlight Detergent Company hosts customers to an exciting party
Unilever Sunlight keeps the surprises coming on Alarambara
#BurstofFreshness Sunlight detergent behind the viral hashtag
Unilever Sunlight detergent shines with 'Alarambara' real life drama
On the 3August, social media started trending  with the hash tag #bestofbothworlds.

Many Nigerians took delight in writing how the different things they do make them best of both worlds.

The trend even got more interesting when Nigerian celebrities like Waje and Mosun Filani also put up posts on why they can be considered the best of both worlds.

Even comedian Frank Donga came up with this funny skit on what makes him the best of both worlds.

Apparently, Sunlight 2-in-1 detergent from the stables of Unilever Nigeria Plc., is the brain behind the hash tag #bestofbothworlds with a video on their YouTube page.

Sunlight’s great fragrance and sensational cleaning power qualifies it as the best of both worlds. #Mysunlight #bestofbothworlds.

We will like to know if you have experienced the amazing #bestofbothworlds benefits of Sunlight 2-in-1 detergent. We’ll love to read from you.  To know more about sunlight, follow on Instagram: @Sunlight_nigeria

