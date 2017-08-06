Detergent brand revealed as the best of both worlds

On the 3August, social media started trending with the hash tag #bestofbothworlds.

Many Nigerians took delight in writing how the different things they do make them best of both worlds.

The trend even got more interesting when Nigerian celebrities like Waje and Mosun Filani also put up posts on why they can be considered the best of both worlds.

Even comedian Frank Donga came up with this funny skit on what makes him the best of both worlds.

Apparently, Sunlight 2-in-1 detergent from the stables of Unilever Nigeria Plc., is the brain behind the hash tag #bestofbothworlds with a video on their YouTube page.

Sunlight’s great fragrance and sensational cleaning power qualifies it as the best of both worlds. #Mysunlight #bestofbothworlds.

