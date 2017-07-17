Home > Gist >

Danfo driver goes gaga, attack FRSC officials

'I No Go Gree' Danfo driver goes gaga, attacks FRSC officials [Video]

A commercial bus driver in Lagos is now trending after he single-handedly battled officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps for seizing his vehicle keys.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Danfo driver battling the FRSC officials play

The Danfo driver battling the FRSC officials

(The Danfo driver battling the FRSC officials)

Power Pass Power LASTMA official humiliated by policeman
'Agbero' Rampage Area Boys kill Danfo driver over money
'See Gobe' Man in court for beating up 2 policewomen
'Alaye' Conductor stabs passenger over torn N100 note
Fist Of Steel 'Yellow Fever' removes driver's teeth over N50 bribe
Official Rascals Journalist brutalised by VIO officials for recording fight
Free For All Police officer fights LASTMA officials over arrest of 'Danfo' driver
'Alaye Baba' Conductor, passenger slug it out inside Lagos canal (Video)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The driver of a Lagos commercial bus popularly called Danfo has been caught on video after he went berserk and engaged some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC], in a nasty fight.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was deemed to have committed a traffic offense and the officials stopped him and forcefully collected his vehicle keys from him.

ALSO READ: "Free For All: Police officer fights LASTMA officials over arrest of 'Danfo' driver"

But the Danfo driver would let such happen to him as he is seen in the video attacking the traffic officials one after the other in a bid to retrieve his keys from them.

play This Danfo driver is ready to die with the FRSC officers (Pulse)

 

As the officials kept tossing the keys from one person to the other, the driver went after any of them that had possession of the key and tried everything to collect the keys, in the process getting quite physical and cursing them.

ALSO READ: "Only In 'Naija': LASTMA officer in serious fight with driver while vehicle is in motion (Video)"

But luckily for the driver, the officials restrained themselves from attacking him while they begged him to take things easy so they could sort out the issue amicably.

play The Danfo driver in a battle with one of the officials (Pulse)

 

Watch the video here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 'Konji Na Bastard' Community disgraces old woman caught having sex with...bullet
2 Obasanjo Former Nigeria president warns against being called Matthewbullet
3 Trouble Maker Judge berates Evans' lawyer, fines him N20Kbullet

Gist

This woman was beaten mercilessly for giving birth to a baby girl
Man's World [?] In-laws beat Indian woman mercilessly for giving birth to girl [Video]
Wrapping marijuana
Brainless Hustler Scavenger bags 1 year imprisonment for drug trafficking
The naked swimmers of Finland
History Makers Mass naked swimmers break skinny dipping world record
The suspected Badoo gang member being given the beating of his life
Badoo Another suspect almost lynched in Ikorodu [Video]