DailyBoost :  Life is not a beauty contest

This statement was recently made by former Nigerian minister and Bring Back Our Girls Campaigner, Oby Ezekwesili.

She said when she was young, she was called ugly, but obviously physical beauty according to the world's standards is not a guarantee of success.



Other successful people have been criticized for being "ugly" according to the world's standards, but that hasn't stopped them from winning success after success.



An example is Serena Williams. People have called her all sorts of names and even suggested that she was built like a man so she shouldn't be competing against women.

But despite all this, she has kept rising and rising and shaming her critics. Michelle Obama has also been called a man many times, but it hasn't stopped her.



Sarah Jessica Parker was called the unsexiest woman alive by Maxim, but she still went on to be one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood.



Meryl Streep was also called an ugly thing by Producer, Dino Laurentiis during an audition, but she's now an Oscar winning actress.



Chrissy Teigen was told she was too fat for a Forever 21 job, but she's now a super model.



What label have people put on you? You can choose to accept it and live a defeated life, or rise above it and determine for yourself who are.



Life is not a beauty contest; it's a game of grit, persistence and passion. A pretty or handsome person is not guaranteed a successful existence, but somebody who refuses to give up will always do great things.