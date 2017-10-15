Home > Gist >

Daily Boost :  Play to win

Playing to win means you're a prime competitor in your field, it means you are being deliberate about what you're doing.

  • Published:
Are you playing to win in life? Are you bringing your A game to your career? Can your current efforts get you a place at the top of whatever you're doing?

Playing to win means you have a chance at the biggest opportunities in your field because you're being seen and heard by those who matter. It means you're working like the best so you can eat like the best.

So are you playing to win at your job or business? Are you giving it your best shot? Are you all in it, or are you just testing the waters? You cannot expect to possess something you have not pursued.

Don't take the path of least resistance, because winning means you have to overcome resistance, and most of the resistance comes from your own mind.

Superstar basketballer, Michael Jordan says "I play to win, whether during practice or a real game. And I will not let anything get in the way of me and my competitive enthusiasm to win."

If it's worth doing at all, it's worth doing well. If you're going to be playing at all, then you should play to win.

