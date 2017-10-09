Home > Gist >

Daily Boost :  If you don't like your story, change it

Have you resigned yourself to a defeated life? You don't have to do that, because you can change your story.

Do you like what you're seeing in your life? Are you happy with the person you are? If not, then it's time to change your story. Your destiny is in your hands and you decide who or what you become.

What story have you told yourself about your life? What are you saying about yourself daily? Have you resigned yourself to a defeated life? You don't have to do that, because you can change your story.

Stop saying "I'm just not smart" or "I'm just not pretty" or "I can't do that". Everything is possible if you believe and are ready to work hard at it. Decide on the life you want and begin to talk like it and act like it and work towards it.

Stop pretending to be happy with things you want to change. Stop accepting things you hate. If you don't like where you are, then move, you're not a tree.

Motivational Speaker, Tony Robbins says "Change your story, change your life. Divorce the story of limitation, and marry the story of the truth, and everything changes."

Tell yourself and others a new story about your life and work to become that new person. The life you live is your choice, live well.

