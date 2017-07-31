Home > Gist >

ALUU 4 :  Court sentences three people to death for murder

ALUU 4 Court sentences three people to death for murder

Five years after their gruesome death, the court has found three people guilty of the death of Aluu 4.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
ALUU 4 play

ALUU 4

(viewngr)

#ThrowbackThursday A tribute to "Issakaba," the greatest Nigerian action movie ever
Bird Flu FG to compensate Ebonyi poultry farmers
Aluu 4 Court fixes judgment for July 31
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A High Court in Rivers State has found three people for the death of four students  Ugonna Obuzor, Toku Lloyd, Chiadika Biringa, and Tekena Elkanah.

The four students of the University of Port-Harcourt were lynched by a mob in Aluu, a community in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state in 2012.

Justice finally delivered play

Justice finally delivered

(TVC )

 

The court presided over by Justice Nyordee sentenced  the three guilty people to death. The court discharged and acquitted the remaining four suspects.

Justice Nyordee stated that prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th accused persons were involved in the murder of the four.

It will be recalled that 12 people, including a police sergeant have been facing trial since Dec. 20, 2012 over the alleged murder of the students.

However, five out of the 12 suspects, including a traditional ruler in Aluu Community have been discharged.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Wrong Move! Taxify driver arrested for squeezing passenger's nipple [Video]bullet
2 Pulse Special 12 countries where it is legal to practice prostitutionbullet
3 In Japan You can lose your husband to a sex doll in this countrybullet

Gist

Ifeoma Uzoma is now a celebrity Ogiri seller
No Food For The Lazy How Ogiri seller became a celebrity with her brand [Video]
This lady took out her anger on the 'innocent' vehicle
Fury Of A Woman Nigerian lady wrecks boyfriend's Jeep for cheating on her [Video]
Ogbonnaya Igwe killed his secret lover for blackmailing him
Murderer Father of 3 arrested for killing pregnant lover in Abia
This worried woman needs your advice (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Maureen should confess to her husband