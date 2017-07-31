A High Court in Rivers State has found three people for the death of four students Ugonna Obuzor, Toku Lloyd, Chiadika Biringa, and Tekena Elkanah.

The four students of the University of Port-Harcourt were lynched by a mob in Aluu, a community in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state in 2012.

The court presided over by Justice Nyordee sentenced the three guilty people to death. The court discharged and acquitted the remaining four suspects.

Justice Nyordee stated that prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th accused persons were involved in the murder of the four.

It will be recalled that 12 people, including a police sergeant have been facing trial since Dec. 20, 2012 over the alleged murder of the students.

However, five out of the 12 suspects, including a traditional ruler in Aluu Community have been discharged.