Court sentences man to 4 strokes of cane for stealing pepper-soup‎

Abah, who was of no fixed address, was convicted for theft and sentenced to four strokes of the cane.

A Gudu Upper Area Court on Thursday, sentenced  one Ameh Abah to four strokes of the cane for stealing pepper soup worth N25, 000 from a woman’s fridge.

‎The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko also ordered Abah to clean the court’s surroundings and warned him to desist from committing crime.‎

Abah, who was of no fixed address, was convicted for theft.

The prosecutor, Fidelix Ogbobe  had told the court that one Eneh Aboje of ‘U.K’ Bar, Durumi, A‎buja, reported the matter at Durumi Police Station on July 15.

He said the plaintiff kept her fish and meat pepper-soup valued at N25, 000 ‎in the fridge but Abah stole them  on July 13.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Abah, who pleaded guilty, however, begged for leniency.

