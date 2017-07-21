Abah, who was of no fixed address, was convicted for theft and sentenced to four strokes of the cane.
The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko also ordered Abah to clean the court’s surroundings and warned him to desist from committing crime.
The prosecutor, Fidelix Ogbobe had told the court that one Eneh Aboje of ‘U.K’ Bar, Durumi, Abuja, reported the matter at Durumi Police Station on July 15.
He said the plaintiff kept her fish and meat pepper-soup valued at N25, 000 in the fridge but Abah stole them on July 13.
He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.
Abah, who pleaded guilty, however, begged for leniency.