Court sentences man to 4 months jail for motorcycle theft

A Gudu Upper Area Court on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old driver, Shagari Ali, to four months in prison with six strokes of the cane, for stealing a motorcycle.

The Judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, who warned Ali to desist from crime, gave him an option to pay N60,000 fine.

Ali, who hailed from Nasarawa State, was convicted on a charge of theft.

The prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the surveillance team attached to Durumi Division, led by Insp. Raymond Eze, arrested the convict on July 9.

He said the team rescued Ali from some Okada riders, who attempted to mob him after he stole a motorcycle from one Salisu Umar at Durumi Market, Abuja.

Ogbobe said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Ali, who pleaded guilty, begged the court for mercy.