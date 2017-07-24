Home > Gist >

Court sentences man to 4 months jail for motorcycle theft

In Abuja Court sentences man to 4 months jail for motorcycle theft

The prosecutor said the team rescued Ali from some Okada riders, who attempted to mob him after he stole a motorcycle from one Salisu Umar.

  • Published:
52-year-old surety bags 2 years for failing to produce accused in court play

52-year-old surety bags 2 years for failing to produce accused in court

(Expertbeacon)

Early Start 19-yr-old remanded in prison over alleged motorcycle theft
Miscreants Police arraign 2 for snatching motorcycle
In Ondo Court remands 2 men for alleged motorcycle theft
In Ogun Man charged with theft of motorcycle
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Gudu Upper Area Court on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old driver, Shagari Ali, to four months in prison with six strokes of the cane, for stealing a motorcycle.

The Judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, who warned Ali to desist from crime, gave him an option to pay N60,000 fine.

Ali, who hailed from Nasarawa State, was convicted on a charge of theft.

The prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the surveillance team attached to Durumi Division, led by Insp. Raymond Eze, arrested the convict on July 9.

He said the team rescued Ali from some Okada riders, who attempted to mob him after he stole a motorcycle from one Salisu Umar at Durumi Market, Abuja.

Ogbobe said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Ali, who pleaded guilty, begged the court for mercy. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Badoo 2 members of cult group reportedly arrested in Ikorodubullet
2 Crucify Him Maid narrates how master raped her in wife's presencebullet
3 In Abia Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransombullet

Gist

Court Gavel
In Lagos 42-yr-old man charged with trespass, unlawful possession
Thugs
Hell Hath No Fury.. Woman invades school with thugs to beat up teachers
Imprisonment.
In Abuja Man docked over alleged theft, criminal intimidation
Ritualists shrine
Day Of Reckoning Fake Herbalist docked for duping friends of N3.61m