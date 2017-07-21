Home > Gist >

Court remands ex-convict in prison over alleged stealing

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Thursday remanded an ex-convict, Michael Adesoji, 23, in prison custody over alleged stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Monday at about 1:30 am at Ologun Compound, Okerewe, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi told the court that the accused broke into the residence  of one Dupe Falola and Yetunde Adejuwon with intent to steal.

He said that the accused stole one Tecno cell phone  valued at N7, 000 and N10, 500 cash, properties of Falola and Adejuwon respectively.

According to him, the offence was contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Sections 390 (9) and 411 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge bordering  on breaking in and forced entry  as well as  stealing.

Magistrate Risikat Olayemi denied the accused bail on the ground that he was  an ex-convict  who had earlier been sentenced to prison for stealing.

Olayemi ordered that the accused be remanded in prison  and adjourned the case till  July 31  for hearing.

