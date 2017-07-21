Court remands ex-convict in prison over alleged stealing

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Thursday remanded an ex-convict, Michael Adesoji, 23, in prison custody over alleged stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Monday at about 1:30 am at Ologun Compound, Okerewe, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi told the court that the accused broke into the residence of one Dupe Falola and Yetunde Adejuwon with intent to steal.

He said that the accused stole one Tecno cell phone valued at N7, 000 and N10, 500 cash, properties of Falola and Adejuwon respectively.

According to him, the offence was contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Sections 390 (9) and 411 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge bordering on breaking in and forced entry as well as stealing.

Magistrate Risikat Olayemi denied the accused bail on the ground that he was an ex-convict who had earlier been sentenced to prison for stealing.

Olayemi ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till July 31 for hearing.