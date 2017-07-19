Court remands 3 accused persons in Agodi prison

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday remanded three men– Monday Gabriel, 23; Tunde Bello, 26; and Tunde Adefolarin 30–in Agodi prison for alleged armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Abiona Richard, ordered the remand pending the receipt of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Aug. 17 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that Gabriel, Bello, Adefolarin and others now at large, conspired to engage in armed robbery.

Ogunremi said Gabriel and Bello on June 6 at about 1:30 pm while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons attacked one Sarah Ondua and dispossessed her of N4,000 cash.

“One Samsung cell phone valued at N45, 000 and one Nokia cell phone valued at N30,000 was also snatched from her,’’ he said.

He alleged that the duo also robbed one Opeyemi Odushina of an Apple cell phone valued at N80, 000 and a Nokia S2 phone valued at N45, 000.

“The attack was said to have been committed on June 6 at about 1:30pm at Olugbode Street, Odo-Ona, Alakia, Ibadan,’’ Ogunremi said.

He said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 1 (2) and 6(B) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap RII, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.