Court remands 2 over alleged membership of secret cult

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti on Tuesday remanded two accused persons, Surulere Olakunle, (31), and Temitayo Oladapo (25), in prison custody, for allegedly belonging to a secret cult.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused, both residents of Ado-Ekiti, were arrested on July 7.

He alleged that the accused were arrested during an open protest by the secret cult group on July 7, within the Ado-Ekiti township.

Okunade said the accused had made a confessional statement that they belonged to the Aye secret cult.

According to him, the duo committed an offence punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Secret Cults (Abolition and prohibition) Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor applied for a date of adjournment to enable him to duplicate the case file and send it to the Ekiti Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

The pleas of the accused were, however, not taken, while their counsel, Mr Chris Omokhafe, applied orally for their bail on points of law.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, ruled that the defendants should be remanded in prison custody, pending legal advice from the state Ministry of Justice.

She adjourned the case to July 25, for mention.