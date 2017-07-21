Court orders remand of 2 men over alleged murder

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand in Ilesha Prison, in Osun, one Lamidi Abisoye, 70, and Ganiyu Fagbade, 55, over alleged murder of one Lateef Yusuf.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Fatimoh Sodamade, ordered the defendants to be remanded in prison in view of the gravity of the offence.

The prosecutor, Mr Felix okafor, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 16, at 1.00p.m. along Idi-Ifa area in Osogbo.

Okafor said the defendants conspired to slaughter one Lateef Yusuf with a knife, following a dispute.

He said the offence contravened Sections 324 and 316, and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11 Laws of Osun, 2002.

The pleas of the defendants were not taken while the case was adjourned until Sept. 4 for mention.