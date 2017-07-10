Following a weekend of heavy rains culminating in the flooding of most parts of Lagos State, residents woke up this morning to experience more woes as they could not make their way to their places of work.

This was because of a strike action embarked upon by drivers and operators of the Blue Bus Rapid Transport system popularly called BRT.

It was gathered that the transport system was grounded following a demand of a backlog of salaries owed the drivers and operators by Primero, the company managing the system.

The strike action was said to have affected a lot of commuters who were heading for their offices and other engagements as they could not board the vehicles as the drivers refused to work demanding that their salaries must be paid in full.

Some commuters who spoke of the situation and their frustrations showed their disappointment with many taking to social media to write about what they are going through.

There was a massive crowd and queues at several bus stops where the BRT buses ply, notably the Ikorodu Bus Station, Mile 12, Ketu, Ojota, Fadeyi, leading all the way to the Lekki and Ajah axis.

The situation was also made unbearable as Danfo bus drivers and conductors took advantage of the situation to jerk up their fare by as much as 100%.

However, further, checks show that the strike has been resolved after a peaceful resolution of the matter between the management of Primero and the staff who agreed to resume work though it could be ascertained if the salaries have been paid or it was just a slapstick measure to put the buses on the roads.