Home > Gist >

Commuters stranded as drivers embark on strike over salaries

BRT Commuters stranded as drivers embark on strike (Photos)

Following the hardship faced by Lagosians during a weekend of consistent rains, residents woke up to meet another frustration as BRT drivers downed tools.

  • Published:

Chaos Hoodlums destroy 15 BRT vehicles over hawker's death
Prop Of The Week Gov. Ambode's plans to ban Danfo buses from Lagos roads
In Lagos Several injured as danfo bus crash into BRT bus at Costain
A Child Like This 19-yr-old in soup for allegedly stabbing BRT driver, stealing N13,500
Lawbreakers! LASTMA officials beat up Lagos bus driver
In Lagos LASTMA officials assaults company driver with these results
Lawlessness Angry mob vandalise LAGBUS for crushing 5-yr-old girl
Job Hazard LASTMA official brutalized by soldiers
'We No Go Gree' Lagosians protest ban of LAGBUS by government
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following a weekend of heavy rains culminating in the flooding of most parts of Lagos State, residents woke up this morning to experience more woes as they could not make their way to their places of work.

This was because of a strike action embarked upon by drivers and operators of the Blue Bus Rapid Transport system popularly called BRT.

ALSO READ: "'We No Go Gree': Lagosians protest ban of LAGBUS by government"

play Frustrated commuters at a BRT station (Twitter)

 

It was gathered that the transport system was grounded following a demand of a backlog of salaries owed the drivers and operators by Primero, the company managing the system.

The strike action was said to have affected a lot of commuters who were heading for their offices and other engagements as they could not board the vehicles as the drivers refused to work demanding that their salaries must be paid in full.

Some commuters who spoke of the situation and their frustrations showed their disappointment with many taking to social media to write about what they are going through.

There was a massive crowd and queues at several bus stops where the BRT buses ply, notably the Ikorodu Bus Station, Mile 12, Ketu, Ojota, Fadeyi, leading all the way to the Lekki and Ajah axis.

The situation was also made unbearable as Danfo bus drivers and conductors took advantage of the situation to jerk up their fare by as much as 100%.

play Commuters struggling to get alternative vehicles (Twitter)

 

ALSO READ: "In Lagos: Commuters stranded as BRT drivers protest delayed salaries"

Read what many posted on social media and see the tweets here.

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

play More frustration for stranded commuters (Twitter)

 

However, further, checks show that the strike has been resolved after a peaceful resolution of the matter between the management of Primero and the staff who agreed to resume work though it could be ascertained if the salaries have been paid or it was just a slapstick measure to put the buses on the roads.

 

More

Beware Motorists jailed 3 months for buying good in traffic
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet
2 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet
3 Evans Kidnap Kingpin reportedly moved to Abujabullet

Gist

Lagos Street urchins
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The demon of fighting that dwells among us
Morning Teaser 'My wife's best friend is harassing me sexually'
Residences of people were overtaken by the flood.
Tragedy Menacing flood wipes out families in Suleja
Mrs. Husseina Mohammed made an astonishing choice by returning a sum of N1, 780,500 in excess salary to the Kogi State Government after a wrong payment made into her bank account.
In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fund