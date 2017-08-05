Clearing agent faces N1.4m fraud charge

Charles Onwusah, clearing agent, who allegedly obtained N1.4 million from one Ramoni Ahmed, on the pretext of assisting him to clear his container, was on Friday docked before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Onwusah, 42, a resident of Olodi Apapa area of Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining under false pretences.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused, who entered a ‘not-guilty’ plea, committed the offences on April 7 at Wharf area of Apapa, Lagos.

Kokoye said the accused fraudulently obtained N1.4 million from Ahmed with a promise to clear his container.

He added that Onwusah failed to clear the container and disappeared with the money.

“The complainant said that when he did not receive feedback from the accused, he became worried and decided to confront him for his money.

“Ahmed said the accused failed to pay his money when asked to do so,’’ Kokoye added

The prosecutor said the complainant reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides a three-year jail term, while Section 314 stipulates 15 years for obtaining under false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A. Etti, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 13 for trial.