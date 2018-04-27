Home > Gist >

Church of Satan slams Buhari over "satanic" comment

Buhari Church of Satan slams President for describing Benue church attack as "satanic"

Reacting on Twitter, the religious organization said the killings have nothing to do with satanism.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Church of Satan slams Buhari over "satanic" comment play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(cnn.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 'Church of Satan' has said President Muhammadu Buhari is"ignorant" over the statement he made about the recent Benue church killings.

In condemning the attack on St Ignatius Catholic church in  Ayar-Mbalom village, Benue State by Fulani herdsmen, Buhari had described the act as 'satanic.'

The herders murdered two Catholic priests and 17 others in the attack which took place on April 24, 2018.

President Buhari's statement apparently offended a religious organization which is based in the United States and dedicated to Satanism.

Satanists defend belief

Reacting on Twitter, the organization said the killings have nothing to do with satanism.

"President Buhari is ignorant. Infighting between two different Abrahamic religions is just that, theists killing theists. It has nothing to do with us or Satanism - a life cherishing atheistic religion. Shame on the media for furthering this superstitious nonsense," @thechurchofsatan tweeted.

 

The Church of Satan was established at the Black House in San Francisco, California, on Walpurgisnacht, April 30, 1966, by Anton Szandor LaVey, who was the church's High Priest until his death in 1997.

 In 2001, Peter Gilmore was appointed to the position of high priest, and the church's headquarters were moved to Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, New York City.

ALSO READ: NEC recommends ban on movement of herders in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa

The church does not believe in the Devil, nor a Christian or Islamic notion of Satan but views Satan as a positive archetype who represents pride, individualism, and enlightenment, and as a symbol of defiance against the Abrahamic faiths which LaVey criticized for what he saw as the suppression of humanity's natural instincts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Thunderbolt Shame as married man gets stuck inside sister-in-law during...bullet
2 AfroCandy 'My only talent is in acting porn movies'bullet
3 Rich Kids of Nigeria Children of Nigeria's affluent show off class,...bullet

Related Articles

Fulani Herdsmen NEC wants herders movement banned in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa
Buhari President approves 5 new appointments for NDDC, NERC, NHRC
Buhari President mourns Prof. Adedeji
Boko Haram Terrorists invade Maiduguri in attempt to rescue their comrades in detention
In Benue 7 killed in suspected herdsmen attack on church, primary school
Buhari President asks Fulani youths to be like him and embrace education, shun violence
Buhari President commissions 60-bed hospital in Bauchi

Gist

The Female Bikers Initiative These fearless women are riding bikes to save women's lives
Igwe Tupac Charles Okocha's #AccoladesChallenge is taking over social media
A DNA test is to be carried out in a bid to confirm who is responsible for the new-born baby.
In Lagos Court remands security guard for allegedly impregnating daughter
Man captured fighting a group of armed policemen.
'I No Gree' Man fights back Ajah policeman who threatened to kill him