Businessman in soup for defiling neighbour’s 10-year-old boy

Businessman in soup for defiling neighbour's 10-year-old boy

  • Published:
Sodomy is becoming rampant in the country

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Friday, ordered the remand of 27-year-old businessman, Usman Mohammed, in prison custody for allegedly defiling his neigbour’s  10-year-old boy.

The accused, who resides at Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano, is facing one-count charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that one Musa Abubakar of the same address reported the case at Unguwa Uku Police Division Kano, on July 15.

He said that on the said date at about 4 pm, the accused deceived and lured the complainant’s 10-year-old son into his room and had canal knowledge of the boy without his consent.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened section 284 of the penal code.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody and adjourned the case till August 24, for mention.

