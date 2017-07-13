Businessman faces N3.8m fraud charge

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A businessman, Daniel Umoru, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court

charged with N3.8 million fraud and issuance of a dud cheque.

Umori, a resident of Ikorodu in Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Imhonwa, said the accused obtained N3.8 million from the complainant, Mr Jerry Eneoma, on the pretext of trading with the money.

“The accused collected the money from the complainant with a promise of remitting on installments with interest.”

He said the accused committed the offences on Aug. 29, 2014, at Ikorodu.

“Umoru also issued a FCMB Bank cheque with no. 36581731 dated Oct. 22, 2016 in the sum of N400,000 in favour of the complainant.

“The cheque was dishonoured because of insufficient funds,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 312 and 319 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 312 and 319 provide 15-year jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should also produce evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until August 17 for mention.