Home > Gist >

Businessman faces N3.8m fraud charge

Fast Fingers Businessman faces N3.8m fraud charge

The accused obtained N3.8 million from the complainant, Mr Jerry Eneoma, on the pretext of trading with the money.

  • Published:
A criminal in handcuffs play

A criminal in handcuffs

(Crime Facts)

N150M Fraud Heritage Bank denies fraud suspects were its employees
Bad Egg Nigerian woman who killed husband for insurance gets life
End Of The Road US jails Nigerian serial fraudster
In The Bag Businessman faces N720,000 visa scam charge
In Lagos 2 men charged with N17m frozen fish theft
Fraud Banker, surety face N22m theft charge
419 Man faces N620, 000 visa fraud charge
In The Bag Court jails man 3 years over N5.8m fraud
Fast Money Man in court over alleged N2.1m fraud charge
Scam Family Nigerian couple flee London after being fingered in £10M fraud
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A businessman, Daniel Umoru, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court
charged with N3.8 million fraud and issuance of a dud cheque.

Umori, a resident of Ikorodu in Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Imhonwa, said the accused obtained N3.8 million from the complainant, Mr Jerry Eneoma, on the pretext of trading with the money.

“The accused collected the money from the complainant with a promise of remitting on installments with interest.”

He said the accused committed the offences on Aug. 29, 2014, at Ikorodu.

“Umoru also issued a FCMB Bank cheque with no. 36581731 dated Oct. 22, 2016 in the sum of N400,000 in favour of the complainant.

“The cheque was dishonoured because of insufficient funds,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 312 and 319 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 312 and 319 provide 15-year jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should also produce evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until August 17 for mention. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pele How football legend, Arthur Ashe were trapped in Lagos during 1976 coupbullet
2 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned...bullet
3 End Of The Road US jails Nigerian serial fraudsterbullet

Gist

Indian Hemp
In Lagos Barrow pusher bags 1 year in jail for dealing in Indian Hemp
Murder
Heartless Unknown persons kill, behead two brothers in Rivers
52-year-old surety bags 2 years for failing to produce accused in court
30-yr-old man jailed 1 year for dangerous driving
A man murdered his landlord over crazy bill
In Osun Court remands man, underage in prison, juvenile home for alleged murder