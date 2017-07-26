Business man bags 6 months imprisonment for assault

A 35-year-old business man, Mohammed Dahiru, was on Wednesday sentenced to six months imprisonment without option of fine by a Jos Upper Area Court.

He was convicted on three-count charge of resisting arrest, inciting disturbance and causing assault.

The Judge, Mohammed Yahaya, said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others who engaged in such acts.

Yahaya ordered the convict to also pay N10,000 compensation to the nominal complainant.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gukwat, had told the court that the accused was reported to the Laranto Police Station by one Shehu Usman for stealing a desk top charger and assaulting the owner after committing the act.

Gukwat said that the accused stole the complainant’s desk top charger and when he was caught with it, he was asked him to return it, but he attacked the complainant publicly.

Gukwat told the court that the complainant went to the market union office at Farin Gada Market to report the incident.

He alleged that the accused, when summoned, insulted the market union leaders, causing chaos and tension in the market.

The prosecutor said the accused resisted arrest and caused public disturbance.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 114, 265, and 172 of the Penal Code.