Bus conductor jailed 5 years for drug trafficking

The accused was arraigned by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a charge of trafficking in Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

A 23-year-old bus conductor, Ahmed Abbas, was on Thursday sentenced to five years
imprisonment for drug peddling, according to a ruling of a Federal High Court, Lagos.

Abbas was arraigned by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a charge of trafficking in Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict, who was not represented by a lawyer, had pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

In his judgment, Justice Rlwan Aikawa, said he found the man guilty of the offence as charged.

Aikawa, consequently, sentenced him to five years imprisonment, beginning from the date of his arrest.

Earleir, the Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan of the NDLEA, said the offence was committed on Feb. 14 at Agege Motor Park, a Lagos suburb.

Aernan said the accused was arrested with one kg of hemp and was seized from him.

He tendered in evidence a written statement of the accused, a request for scientific aid form, a test analysis form as well as the bulk of exhibit which was admitted and marked as exhibits.

The offence contravened Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation 2004. 

