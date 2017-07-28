Home > Gist >

Burundian teens on robotics team go missing in US

In US Burundian teens on robotics team go missing

The robotics competition which ran for three days, saw teams from 150 countries competing against each other.

  • Published:
Missing Burundian team members play

Missing Burundian team members

(bbc)

Sons Of Dog Ugandan lady raped, murdered with stick inserted in vagina
Young Thug Teen arraigned for allegedly robbing at knife-point
Bad Egg Nigerian student arrested for imprisoning professor in the U.S
Tragic Bride mourns as teenage son dies in motorbike crash on her wedding day
Delinquency 16-yr-old girl found after eloping with lover 11 months earlier
Crime Center 14-yr-old girl raped, murdered in South Africa
In America 18-year old woman stabbed her cousin to death after telling her 'I Love you' on twitter
In US Two unique mums breastfeed each other's kids
In America Missing 15-year-old girl found after she was kidnapped by man who used her as 'Sex slave'
Sad Groom's mother dies in car crash on her way home from son's wedding
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Six Burundian teenagers participating in a robotics competition in the US have been reported missing.

The teenagers, four boys and two girls - aged 16 to 18 - reportedly disappeared during the First Global Challenge tournament in Washington DC.

BBC reports that the DC Police Department revealed that the teenagers they were last seen on the closing day of the competition, which was Tuesday, July 25.

ALSO READ: Family thrown into confusion over 13-yr-old girl abducted since 2013

According to the reports, two of the teenagers have reportedly crossed into Canada but this information remains unconfirmed by the police.

The DC Police Department reportedly posted fliers of the missing group on it Twitter's page on Thursday, July 27, urging the general public to reach out with useful information.

The teenagers were identified as Don Ingabire, 16, Kevin Sabumukiza, 17, Nice Munezero, 17, Audrey Mwamikazi, 17, Richard Irakoze, 18, and Aristide Irambona, 18.

The organisers of the competition disclosed that they alerted the police after the Burundi's team supervisor was unable to find the teenagers.

Washington Post reports that the First Global Challenge spokesman Jose Escotto, in a statement, said: "the proper reports have been submitted to the police who are investigating the case."

The robotics competition which ran for three days, saw teams from 150 countries competing against each other.

BBC reports that the event aims to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Earlier this month, however, it was reported that a team of Afghanistan girls were initially not allowed to attend the competition because of visa problems but US President, Donald Trump saved the day at the last minute and the girls were able to travel to the US and participate in the competitions.

ALSO READ: 4, 2-yr-old sisters go missing in Lagos

The Afghan team went on to win a silver medal for courageous achievement, which was reportedly awarded to teams "that exhibit a can-do attitude throughout the challenge, even under difficult circumstances, or when things do not go as planned."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Maroko 27 years after, the ghost of the oppressed has refused to rest in...bullet
2 Efunsetan Aniwura The most powerful woman in the Yoruba kingdombullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader ‘chased’ from Anambra traditional ruler’s housebullet

Gist

Prostitutes in Kenya
Pulse Special 12 countries where it is legal to practice prostitution
Nigerian prostitutes are demanding for their trade to be made legal
Prostitution Should this profession be legal in Nigeria?
Olivia Nangozi on her hospital bed after her husband slit her neck
Devil In The Flesh Husband slits wife's neck to stop her from studying abroad
Onah John Ali is a fallen hero
Fallen Hero Friends mourn young soldier killed by Boko Haram sect [Photos]