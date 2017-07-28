Burundian teens on robotics team go missing in US

Six Burundian teenagers participating in a robotics competition in the US have been reported missing.

The teenagers, four boys and two girls - aged 16 to 18 - reportedly disappeared during the First Global Challenge tournament in Washington DC.

BBC reports that the DC Police Department revealed that the teenagers they were last seen on the closing day of the competition, which was Tuesday, July 25.

According to the reports, two of the teenagers have reportedly crossed into Canada but this information remains unconfirmed by the police.

The DC Police Department reportedly posted fliers of the missing group on it Twitter's page on Thursday, July 27, urging the general public to reach out with useful information.

The teenagers were identified as Don Ingabire, 16, Kevin Sabumukiza, 17, Nice Munezero, 17, Audrey Mwamikazi, 17, Richard Irakoze, 18, and Aristide Irambona, 18.

The organisers of the competition disclosed that they alerted the police after the Burundi's team supervisor was unable to find the teenagers.

Washington Post reports that the First Global Challenge spokesman Jose Escotto, in a statement, said: "the proper reports have been submitted to the police who are investigating the case."

The robotics competition which ran for three days, saw teams from 150 countries competing against each other.

BBC reports that the event aims to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Earlier this month, however, it was reported that a team of Afghanistan girls were initially not allowed to attend the competition because of visa problems but US President, Donald Trump saved the day at the last minute and the girls were able to travel to the US and participate in the competitions.

The Afghan team went on to win a silver medal for courageous achievement, which was reportedly awarded to teams "that exhibit a can-do attitude throughout the challenge, even under difficult circumstances, or when things do not go as planned."