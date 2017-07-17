Brainless Hustler :  Scavenger bags 1 year imprisonment for drug trafficking

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a Scavenger, Alaji Zidam, 24, to 12 months imprisonment for trafficking 150 grammes of narcotics.

Zidam was charged by The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge of trafficking Cannabis Sativa.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered in evidence, a written statement of the convict and a request for scientific aid form.

He also tendered a test analysis form as well as the bulk remnants of the restricted narcotics.

The court accordingly, admitted and marked them as exhibits.

In her judgment, Justice Rabiu Shagari, found the convict guilty of the offence as charged.

She, consequently, sentenced him to a term of 12 months imprisonment, beginning from the date of arrest.

In the charge, the prosecution said that the convict committed the offence on May 16 at Alade Market in Ikeja, Lagos.

Aernan said that the convict was arrested with 150 grammes of hemp, a restricted narcotic similar to heroine LSD.

He said that the drug was seized from the convict while he was arrested and charged.

The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 11© of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Before his sentence, the convict who had no legal representation had begged court to tamper justice with mercy.

He pleaded that he would become a better person if given a second chance.