Boy who was tied to window by father discharged from hospital

Boy who was tied to window by father discharged from hospital

A young boy who was tied to a burglary proof by his father for three days on allegations of being a wizard is now in the custody of the Delta government.

Relief has come for the 13-year-old boy who was chained to a burglar proof for three days by his father over an allegation of being a wizard as he has been discharged from the hospital and is now in the custody of welfare officers.

Recall that that the Primary School six pupil, Tobi Segun, was brutalized by his father, Segun Austin and his stepmother, Edijala Favour Segun, after they allegedly got a revelation from their church that he was the cause of their problems.

The young victim was rescued by a vigilante group in the Eruemukohwarien community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, after they heard a whimpering sound at about 2 am during their patrol of the area.

The action was said to have angered the community elders so much that they gave Segun and his family an ultimatum to leave the community before he was arrested by the police.

The suspect who was initially released under unclear circumstances has been rearrested after an outcry from the public and media houses, especially the Vanguard Newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Tobi who has since been discharged from the Ughelli Central Hospital suffered burns in the soles of his feet from a hot pressing iron used on him by his father.

Though the police at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station denied that Segun was released after he was initially arrested by the Divisional Police Officer, it was gathered from inside sources that the suspect was released on bail.

Speaking on the incident, an executive of the community said:

"As soon as the police saw the report by Vanguard which exposed them as regards the release of the man, they came to the community and re-arrested him.

Following his arrest, he was immediately charged to court and remanded at the Okere Prison, Warri.”

Meanwhile, it was learned that the Delta State Welfare office has taken Tobi and his other siblings into their custody.

Confirming was his wife, Edijala who spoke to a reporter who called to make inquiries, said:

“They have arrested my husband and taken him to Okere Prison. I am at Ughelli Police Station as we speak, and they want to take me to Okere today. Welfare officers have taken all the children away. I don’t know what kind of problem this is.”

The State Police Command has vowed to prosecute Segun and his wife to send a strong signal to parents who are in the habit of maltreating their children over some spurious allegations.

