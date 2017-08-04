Bestofbothworlds :  #Bestofbothworlds is trending on Twitter

Home > Gist >

The trend was spurred on by Nollywood actress Mosun Filani who promised to give out to her followers 50k if they could tell her what makes them #bestofbothworlds.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Noticed the trending #bestof bothworlds on social media yet?

Well, we came across this post on twitter, so true we had to know what spurred this trend.

Behold!

The trend was spurred on by Nollywood actress Mosun Filani who promised to give out to her followers 50k if they could tell her what makes them #bestofbothworlds.

For Mosun, she is #bestofbothworlds because she is a successful actress and an entrepreneur who is making her cash and adding value to people’s lives.

See Mosun’s post below.

We were curious to know what makes individual Nigerians #bestofbothworlds and we discovered very interesting posts on Instagram and Twitter. Enjoy some of the tweets below.

Oya now, tell us what makes you #bestofbothworlds and while you’re at it, you can log on to Instagram and be a part of the #bestofbothworlds with Mosun Filani and stand the chance to win 50,000 naira.

