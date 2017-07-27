As part of its continued efforts to support local football in Nigeria, premium beer brand, Star Lager is set to bring world class technical coaching home to Nigeria’s local first team coaches, for a 3-day coaching clinic this week at the Abuja National Stadium.

The coaching clinic is part of the brand’s continued support for the Nigerian league, since signing a landmark partnership in 2016.

Over 30 participants, drawn from the local league in Nigeria, will attend the clinic. It will commence on Tuesday 25th July and end on Thursday 27th July 2017.

The clinic will equip local football coaches and technical supervisors with the tactical knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the game and improve the overall quality of Nigeria’s local football league.

The coaching clinic will also feature both theoretical and practical sessions facilitated by Arsenal Soccer School coaches, Simon McManus and James Colinese.

This is yet another major gain for Nigerian football occasioned by Star lager beer’s partnership with Arsenal as the club’s official beer partner in Nigeria.

Simon McManus, UEFA Licensed Coach, is in charge of the technical delivery and implementation of ‘Play the Arsenal Way’ across Arsenal’s Soccer School locations (22 countries across 5 continents). He delivers bespoke Arsenal-themed coaching programmes strongly hinged on his philosophy of producing an autonomous supportive environment that helps players adopt a growth mind-set approach. He develops high energy-intense sessions and an ecological approach to skill acquisition and individualization of sessions to maximize the benefits to all participants.

James Colinese is a FA Level 1 and Level 3 Talent Identification coach. He has worked in the UK and U.S in many coaching capacities. He was also a head coach of the University of Portsmouth FC and ran their entire footballing programme, consisting of six travel teams and four development squads.

Commenting on the coaching clinic, Portfolio Manager National Premium Lager Brands, Nigerian Breweries, Tokunbo Adodo, said: “We are very proud to have partnered with Arsenal and the NPFL on this coaching clinic. The coaching clinic is purely a technical football session to facilitate knowledge transfer between our foreign football club partners and our own football league to develop the quality of the local league. We are confident that this will significantly improve the technical expertise of our local coaches.”

President of the League Management Company, Mallam Shehu Dikko, said: “The coaching clinic in partnership with Star Lager beer and Arsenal is a very good thing for Nigeria’s football. The LMC as a body is very committed to improving the Nigerian football league and as such will go the extra mile to ensure capacity-building events like this hold regularly.”

Star lager beer has been a proud supporter of Nigerian football and fans for over five years, through the widely acclaimed Star football platform.