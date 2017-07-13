Barrow pusher bags 1 year in jail for dealing in Indian Hemp

The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, sentenced a 30-year-old wheel barrow pusher, Ibrahim Suraja to 12 months imprisonment for peddling 500g of Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp).

Suraja was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for dealing suspected to be in Indian hemp, had pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.

After his plea, the prosecution counsel, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case before the court and urged that Suraja should be convicted.

Aernan tendered in evidence, a written confessional statement of the convict, a scientific aid form, a test analysis form, and the seized Indian hemp.

The court admitted and marked the pieces of evidence as exhibits.

In her judgment, Justice Rabiu Shagari, found the convict guilty of the offence as charged and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment, beginning from the date of his arrest.

In the charge, the prosecution said that the convict committed the offence on May 12, at a filling station in Ikeja, Lagos.

Aernan said that the convict was arrested with 500g of Indian hemp, a restricted narcotic similar to heroine LSD (one of the most potent, mood-changing chemicals).

The prosecution counsel said that the narcotic was seized from the convict, arrested and charged to court.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

During allocutus (plea for mercy) the convict, who was not represented by a lawyer, implored the court to show mercy on him.

He promised to become a transformed person, if justice is tempered with mercy.