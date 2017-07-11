Home > Gist >

Banker, surety face N22m theft charge

The suspects are standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obstruction of justice and stealing.

An employee of a secondary generation bank, Peter Owojero, and a 55-year-old surety, Emmanuel Yakubu, were on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly conspiring to steal N22 million.

Owojero, whose address is unknown, and Yakubu of No. 14, Sofunwa St., New Garage, Bariga, Lagos, are standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obstruction of justice and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Romanus Unuigbe said Owojero and others still at large committed the offences between August 31 and November 2, 2014 at Skye Bank branch on Victoria Island, Lagos.

He alleged that Owojero and his accomplices hacked into Macan Global Services Ltd. Skye Bank account number – 177004400363 and transferred N22 million into 30 different accounts.

He said the second accused, Yakubu, had on Nov. 14, 2014, at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, stood surety for one of Owojero’s accomplice, who is now at large.

“Yakubu stood as a surety for Agnes Ajayi, a staff of Skye Bank, who was granted bail and released to him after he promised to produce her at the police station until the case is finally disposed off.

“The surety-turned accused is hereby called upon to show cause why the N22 million bond executed by him should not be forfeited,” the prosecutor said.

The offences violated Sections 97 (1), 287, 132, 388(1) and 389(1), and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. A. Ojo, granted each of the accused a bail of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He said the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and should show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ojo adjourned the case until July 26 for trial.

