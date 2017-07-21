Bank manager in court over alleged theft of $110,000

A bank manager, Elliot Abiodun, who allegedly stole 110,000 dollars (N40 million) from Sterling Bank, was on Friday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Abiodun, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 3, at 10 a.m. in Lagos.

He said the accused stole the 110,000 dollars property of Sterling Bank Plc.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287(8) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the accused, Mr T.J. Agoro, urged the court to grant his client bail.

Agoro told the court that he would stand surety for the accused and ensure that he showed up in court till the determination of the case.

The Magistrate, Miss O. A. Olagbende, released the accused to his counsel on the grounds that the lawyer would ensure that the accused attends court’s proceedings.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until September 19 for mention.