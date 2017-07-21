Baale who faked his kidnap remanded in prison

There is more trouble for the deposed Baale of Shangisha, Lagos State, Chief Ogundare Yusuf, as an Ogba Magistrate’s Court, Ikeja, has ordered that he should be remanded in the Kirikiri Prison for faking his own kidnap .

The Guardian reports that apart from Chief Ogundare who was deposed by the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode following his fake kidnap saga, his wife, Abolanle and his brother who helped him in coordinating the kidnap, Mohammed Babatunde, were also remanded in prison.

The remand order on the suspects was given by Magistrate (Mrs.) T. Akanni after they were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on breach of public peace and fake kidnapping.

In the first count, Chief Ogundare was alleged to have, on July 5, 2017, ' put himself forward to be kidnapped for the purpose of causing a breach of public peace', contrary to Section 5 of the Kidnapping Prohibition 2017, No. C17, Law of Lagos State.

The second count stated that Mohammed and Abolanle, on the same day, allegedly 'did aid, counsel, abet and procure Yusuf Ogundare to fake his kidnap,' contrary to section Section 7(1) and (2) of the Kidnapping Prohibition 2017, No. C17, Law of Lagos State.

The defendants were in the third count, alleged to have taken part in the offence of fake kidnap contrary to Section 16(1)(a-d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, CH. 17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendants’ counsel, Glory Odimayo, prayed the court for their bail, submitting that the defendants are prominent members of the Shangisha community and would not jump bail, declaring that before this incident, Ogundare was the reigning Baale while the second defendant is his wife and as such, would not jump bail.

The magistrate while ruling on the application, held that Section 155 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of Lagos State 2011, agreed with the defense and granted bail to each of the defendants, in the sum of N2 million and two sureties in the like sum.

She further ruled that they should be remanded in prison pending when they will be able to meet their bail conditions while the case was adjourned until August 23, 2017, for hearing.