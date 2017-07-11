A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old applicant, Kelvin Amalu, to three months imprisonment for stealing a Glo registration machine.

The convict was sentenced on a two-count bordering on theft; offence he admitted committing.

The judge, Mr Abdullahi Garba, however, gave the convict N20,000 option of fine and advised him to be of good behaviour.

He said the punishment would have been more severe if the convict had not pleaded guilty, and saved the court the pains of prolonged prosecution.

He also ordered the convict to pay N75, 000 as restitution to the complainant.

The prosecutor, Miss Vivian Oporomo, had informed the court that on June 23, one Mr Adedeji Adams, reported the matter at Lugbe Police Station.

Oporomo said that the convict dishonestly entered into the complainant’s shop and stole his Glo registration machine valued at N150, 000.

She added that the convict stole the registration machine, and sold it to one Emmanuel Haruna of Gwarimpa Sahara, who is now at large.

She told the court that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict confessed to committing the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.