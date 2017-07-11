Home > Gist >

Applicant jailed 3 months for stealing Glo registration machine

In Abuja Applicant jailed 3 months for stealing Glo registration machine

The court heard that the convict dishonestly entered into the complainant’s shop and stole his Glo registration machine valued at N150, 000.

  • Published:
18 Christians sentenced to jail. play

18 Christians sentenced to jail.

(timesunion)

In Lagos 2 men charged with N17m frozen fish theft
Fraud Banker, surety face N22m theft charge
Desperate Times Man bags 1 month imprisonment for stealing cables
Idle Mind Student bags 2 months imprisonment for stealing cell phone
In Lagos 25-yr-old man docked over theft of N120,000 television set
In The Bag Court jails man 3 years over N5.8m fraud
Bad Egg Security guard bolts with employer’s N2m generator first day at work
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old applicant, Kelvin Amalu, to three months imprisonment for stealing a Glo registration machine.

The convict was sentenced on a two-count bordering on theft; offence he admitted committing.

The judge, Mr Abdullahi Garba, however, gave the convict N20,000 option of fine and advised him to be of good behaviour.

He said the punishment would have been more severe if the convict had not pleaded guilty, and saved the court the pains of prolonged prosecution.

He also ordered the convict to pay N75, 000 as restitution to the complainant.

The prosecutor, Miss Vivian Oporomo, had informed the court that on June 23, one Mr Adedeji Adams, reported the matter at Lugbe Police Station.

Oporomo said that the convict dishonestly entered into the complainant’s shop and stole his Glo registration machine valued at N150, 000.

She added that the convict stole the registration machine, and sold it to one Emmanuel Haruna of Gwarimpa Sahara, who is now at large.

She told the court that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict confessed to committing the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet
3 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet

Gist

A green card
Two Can Play American, who allegedly scammed 3 Nigerians of $565,000 gets bail
Court gavel.
In Lagos 2 men charged with N17m frozen fish theft
A man whose wife gave birth to a baby girl has electrocuted her.
Desperate Times Man bags 1 month imprisonment for stealing cables
Imprisonment.
Fraud Banker, surety face N22m theft charge