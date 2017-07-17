Another suspect almost lynched in Ikorodu

But for divine intervention and voice of reason, a suspected member of the deadly Badoo ritual cult gang would have been lynched after he was caught by residents of a community in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to a Facebook post by the Ikorodu Ambassadors, the suspect was allegedly caught by residents in the middle of the night with items like stones, machete, rope, and handkerchiefs, said to be the paraphernalia of the gang.

The man was stripped and beaten mercilessly and was almost set ablaze but for the intervention of some elders who insisted the youths should not take laws into their hands but to hand over the suspect to the police.

The Badoo gang has been terrorizing Ikorodu and its environs for over two years now where they have caused the deaths of many including wiping out whole families with their ingenious ways of murdering victims.

According to reports, they use grinding stones to break the heads of their victims and using the handkerchiefs to wipe the blood and brain membrane and sell the handkerchiefs to ritualists for a whopping N500,000 per piece.

As a result of this, angry youths have taken it upon themselves to fish out the members of the notorious gang and often mete out jungle justice on such suspects though many have continued to condemn such method as some innocent people have been so killed without giving the police the opportunity to carry out investigations.

