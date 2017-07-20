Home > Gist >

Angelo Soliman :  The 18th century Nigerian Freemason who was friends with Mozart

Angelo Soliman The 18th century Nigerian Freemason who was friends with Mozart

A Nigerian was a prominent scholar in 18th century Vienna.

  • Published:
Angelo Soliman play

Angelo Soliman

(graysuede)

Finance These are the 25 dishes you must try in destinations around the world, according to OpenTable
Usain Bolt Jamaican speedster says retirement will be a joy
Kane Striker hits hat-trick as Tottenham sign off in style
Politics 33 of the best photos from around the US military
Lifestyle The 38 best places for afternoon tea in London, ranked by price
Politics Trump announces 'BIG' rally on the same night as the White House Correspondents Dinner
Strategy 20 US presidents who belonged to shadowy secret societies
Manchester United Ibrahimovic rescues point as club misfire again
Strategy 14 US presidents who were members of one of the most powerful secret societies in history
Lifestyle RANKED: The 28 best car chases in movie history
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Angelo Soliman was born circa 1721 in present day Northern-Nigeria.

He was from the Kanuri ethnic group and real name was Mmadi Make. It has been said that he was a prince in Sokoto before being kidnapped at the age of 7. He was taken to North Africa on a Spanish ship. After some time as a camel herdsman, he was sold yet again to someone simply known as Marquis in Messina on the Italian island of Sicily.

This was when he learnt how to speak Italian. After a serious illness, he was baptised and given the name Angelo Soliman. His name Angelo was a tribute to an African slave Angelina who worked in the same house with him. Angelo was taken by her kindness to him. As part of creating a new life for himself, he chose September 11 as his birthday.

Angelo Soliman still remains an influential figure in Free Mason play

Angelo Soliman still remains an influential figure in Free Mason

(Economist )

 

Angelo soon became the valet and travelling companion of  Fürst Johann Georg Christian Lobkowitz, the imperial governor of Sicily. The governor was able to get Angelo after begging his owner Marquis for him several times. Angelo accompanied him to military campaigns. It has been said that the Nigerian saved the life of  Fürst Johann Georg Christian Lobkowitz in one of these campaigns. This led to his rise within the social life of this era.

Angelo was a brilliant individual and it took him only 17 days to be able to write German. This was just one of his many scholarly accomplishments. Not only could he write German, he could speak six languages-  Italian, French, German, Latin, Bohemian, English.

In 1753,  Lobkowitz died and Angelo Soliman was absorbed into the household of  Prince Joseph Wenzel Liechtenstein. The reputation of Soliman quickly grew. He was soon known as the "noble Moor." He rose to become the chief servant and the tutor of the heir to the Prince, Aloys I

Aloys I play

Aloys I

(Wikipedia )

 

In 1768 he got married to Magdalena Christiani the sister of the French General François Etienne de Kellermann.  The marriage was done in secret.

Prince Joseph Wenzel Liechtenstein heard about his marriage and expelled him from his palace. Angelo Soliman bought a small house in the city of Vienna. Their union produced one child, a girl known as Josephine Soliman.

Josephine Soliman play

Josephine Soliman

(ki3)

 

Two years after the death of the Prince, Aloys I re-invited Angelo Soliman invited him to the palace again to educate his sons. In September 1871, Angelo Soliman joined the Vienna Lodge of the Freemason Order known as "True Concord."

Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a member of the lodge. Records have it that Soliman and Mozart met on several occasions at the lodge. It has been said that the character "Bassa Selim" in the opera Abduction from the Seraglio written by Mozart. Soliman eventually became the Grand Master of the Mason lodge.

Masonic meeting of Mozart's day play

Masonic meeting of Mozart's day

(Wikipedia )

 

As the Grand Master, Angelo Soliman helped introduce scholarly elements in its rituals. This went on to influence Free masonic practices across Europe greatly. Till today, his influence is still very much felt. In Masonic circles, he is known as the "Father of Pure Masonic Thought."

On November 21, 1796, Angelo Soliman had a stroke on a street in Vienna and died at the age of 75. On the order of Kaiser Franz II, his body was skinned and stretched on a wooden figure. In essence, he was mummified and displayed for public exhibition at the Natural History Museum of the Imperial House of Austria.

Kaiser Franz II play

Kaiser Franz II

(Pinterest )

 

Josephine Soliman wrote numerous petitions to the King to have Angelo's remains returned to his family. Nothing came out of them.

In 1848 the museum was engulfed in flames during the October Revolution which destroyed Soliman's corpse. A cast of his head is however still on display in the Rollett Museum in Baden.

Cast of Angelo Soliman's head play

Cast of Angelo Soliman's head

(welt)

 

Angelo Soliman's grandsons are Eduard von Feuchtersleben who is an Austrian writer and  Ernst, Baron von Feuchtersleben an Austrian physician.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Hamburger Police arrest 2 men over transport union leader’s deathbullet
2 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo I need a sugar mummy as rich...bullet
3 Trying God Kenya pastor crashes as attempts to fly to Jerusalem failsbullet

Gist

The Trio of Edwrad Gitau, Nicholas Mwangi and Meshak Mwangi will spend the rest of their lives behind bars
Good For You 3 men sentenced to life for stripping woman naked in Kenya [Video]
The disgraced Ebonyi couple
Backward People 70yr-old widow caught having sex with young man fined 3 goats
Omowole Isaac Omogoroye claims he is the new Jesus Christ
Blasphemy 'I’m the awaited Jesus Christ' - Nigerian man claims [Video]
A depressed lady
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Blessing should go to a man of God for deliverance