Alleged Fulani herdsmen kidnap ECWA education director

The Christian Education Director of the Evangelical Church Winning All [ECWA], Rev. Jen Moses has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along the Jere-Bwari Road in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a release by the National Headquarters of the church stated Rev. Moses kidnapped in the evening of Friday, August 4, 2017, while returning to Abuja from Jos, Plateau State, and that the kidnappers are demanding the sum of N100 million as ransom for his release.

It was gathered that during the attack, Rev. Moses's driver was shot and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the FCT.

ALSO READ: "In Delta: Suspected Fulani herdsmen abduct ex-AIG's brother"

However, the Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO] for the FCT command, Anjuguri Manzah, said he had yet to receive any report on the kidnap.

“We have not received any report of such an incident. Yes, at that end, Bwari is a very big point and the biggest town. So, oftentimes, people describe everywhere as Bwari which shares the boundary with different states."

The General Secretary of ECWA, Yunusa Nmadu, who confirmed the abduction of Rev. Moses, said the kidnappers who are Fulani herdsmen, have made a call to the church hierarchy demanding the ransom.

“The kidnappers were seven Fulani boys; they were below 20 years. The incident happened on Friday night between 8 and 9 pm. Reverend Jen Moses was on his way from Jos to Abuja around Jere-Bwari Road.

The kidnappers are demanding N100m ransom. The vehicle in which he was traveling was also seen at the checkpoint because his driver had a gunshot. The driver was advised to obtain the police report before he was treated.

I am aware that the incident was reported at a police station somewhere in the Bwari Area Council. We will rather keep what we have been doing now to ourselves so that we don’t jeopardize investigation and efforts being made to secure his release. We will speak to the press after securing his release,” Nmadu said.

ALSO READ: "Bad Men: Fulani herdsmen kidnap father of former Plateau State Governor"

It has been reported widely how the Bwari-Jere road has become a den of robbers and kidnappers who have somehow become lords on the road, robbing and abducting motorists and commuters at will while the police have been unable to put a check on their activities.