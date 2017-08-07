Home > Gist >

Alleged Fulani herdsmen kidnap ECWA education director

Touch Not My anointed Alleged Fulani herdsmen kidnap ECWA education director

Kidnappers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have abducted the Cristian Education Director of the ECWA Church in Abuja.

  • Published:
Rev. Jen Moses has been kidnapped by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen play

Rev. Jen Moses has been kidnapped by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen

(ECWA International)

The Christian Education Director of the Evangelical Church Winning All [ECWA], Rev. Jen Moses has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along the Jere-Bwari Road in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a release by the National Headquarters of the church stated Rev. Moses kidnapped in the evening of Friday, August 4, 2017, while returning to Abuja from Jos, Plateau State, and that the kidnappers are demanding the sum of N100 million as ransom for his release.

It was gathered that during the attack, Rev. Moses's driver was shot and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the FCT.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO] for the FCT command, Anjuguri Manzah, said he had yet to receive any report on the kidnap.

“We have not received any report of such an incident. Yes, at that end, Bwari is a very big point and the biggest town. So, oftentimes, people describe everywhere as Bwari which shares the boundary with different states."

The General Secretary of ECWA, Yunusa Nmadu, who confirmed the abduction of Rev. Moses, said the kidnappers who are Fulani herdsmen, have made a call to the church hierarchy demanding the ransom.

“The kidnappers were seven Fulani boys; they were below 20 years. The incident happened on Friday night between 8 and 9 pm. Reverend Jen Moses was on his way from Jos to Abuja around Jere-Bwari Road.

The kidnappers are demanding N100m ransom. The vehicle in which he was traveling was also seen at the checkpoint because his driver had a gunshot. The driver was advised to obtain the police report before he was treated.

I am aware that the incident was reported at a police station somewhere in the Bwari Area Council. We will rather keep what we have been doing now to ourselves so that we don’t jeopardize investigation and efforts being made to secure his release. We will speak to the press after securing his release,” Nmadu said.

It has been reported widely how the Bwari-Jere road has become a den of robbers and kidnappers who have somehow become lords on the road, robbing and abducting motorists and commuters at will while the police have been unable to put a check on their activities.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

