Alex Okosi :  Media executive gets new BET appointment

Alex Okosi who brought MTV to Africa continues to rise globally.

Alex Okosi now the boss of BET in all markets outside America play

Viacom International Media Networks, a division of Viacom today, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, announced a new role for  Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of VIMN Africa.

Okosi will expand his role which now involves oversight of BET in all markets outside of the United States. As the point man behind VIMN Africa, Okosi will continue to supervise  MTV Base, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., NickToons, VH1 Classic‎ and BET in Africa.

"Alex expertly spearheaded the growth and expansion of Viacom in Africa and has overseen the creation of an incredible variety of content and experiences that spotlight the best of African-American and African culture and creativity. I look forward to seeing him bring that same passion and strategic approach to the BET brand in markets around the world" said  President and CEO of VIMN, David Lynn.

In another key senior appointment, Jill Offman has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President. She will oversight The Paramount Channel as well as continue her current role as head of Comedy Central International and Managing Director of MTV UK and Comedy Central UK.

Jill is a creative, strategic leader whose vision continues to drive share and distribution growth for Comedy Central internationally. In this new role, she will lead the international development of one of the most iconic entertainment brands in the world,” added Lynn.

 Under Okosi’s leadership, VIMN Africa has become one of Viacom’s fastest growing international operations driven by the expansion of its portfolio of brands on multiple platforms including pay-TV, FTA, the internet, SVOD and mobile. Now in its thirteenth year, VIMN Africa delivers more channels to Africa than any other international network with a collective footprint that reaches 48 territories and more than 100 million viewers.

Alex Okosi, Denrele Edun, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu play

Appointed Executive Vice President and Managing Director of VIMN Africa in early 2017, Okosi joined Viacom in 1998 as part of the Trade Marketing team in New York, prior to joining MTV Networks Affiliate Sales and Marketing division in Los Angeles in 2000. By mid-2003, Okosi transferred to MTV Networks International’s Strategy and Business Development team in London where he created the business plan that led to Viacom’s expansion into Africa.

