CNN :  Media organisation claims white supremacist is living in Lagos

A racist and Neo-Nazi might be living in Lagos, Nigeria after attacking a Jewish-American woman online.

Andrew Anglin, a racist could be living in Lagos, Nigeria play

Cable News Network (CNN) claims that a white supremacist is living in Lagos, Nigeria.

The man is named Andrew Anglin is in Lagos according to CNN. In Anglin is wanted in the United States of America after he reportedly started a harassment campaign against a Jewish woman.

The lawyers of Jewish woman Tanya Gersh are looking for Anglin to serve him papers but they can't locate him. CNN tracked him and claims he is now living in Lagos.

Tanya Gersh received threats and insults from Angling and his supporters play

Andrew Anglin is the founder of the white nationalist website The Daily Stormer. Last year Gersh made a phone call to her landlady Sherry Spencer about her son's supremacist activities. Spencer's son used the building Gersh was living in for neo-Nazi activities.

When Tanya Gersh spoke to her landlady about this it pissed off her son's white supremacist friends including Andrew Anglin. The website founder wrote a post on Tanya Gersh and accused her of extortion. "Let’s hit ‘em up. Are y’all ready for an old-fashioned Troll Storm?" he posted.

Andrew Anglin is a neo-Nazi play

Anti-Semitic comments soon appeared under the post like "Listen here you f*****g Jew. You had better back off and leave Richard Spencer’s mum alone, you dirty s***bag,” and “You f*****g Jew. You had better back off of Richard Spencer’s mum. Everybody is watching you."

Tanya Gersh decided to fight against the online bullying and antisemitism. Anglin has gotten a lawyer to defend himself against these claims.

CNN reached out to Anglin who says he now lives in Lagos because  “his rights to say what he wants are not limited."

