'6 months into my marriage, I want to divorce my husband'

Just six months after getting married to Sola, Tolani wants a divorce after his double life was revealed to her by a stranger.

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Tolani, a 28-year-old woman. I got married in January after dating my Sola for just three months and now, I regret rushing into the marriage and I can't wait to get out.

I made the greatest mistake of my life by accepting to marry Sola because I if I stay in this marriage, I will live with regrets all my life because I discovered that Sola is not the man he made me believe he was.

I met Sola at a colleague's wedding in Ibadan. Almost everyone in my office had traveled to Ibadan to give support to our colleague and that was when I met him. I cannot say it was love at first sight but he asked me out, I decided to give him a trial.

One thing with Sola is that he has an aura that can sweep any woman off her feet and coupled with that, he seemed to be well to do and told me he was into the importation of computers and other electronics.

I ended up spending three days with him in a hotel after we met and I must confess he made me feel like a queen. Though he told me he was from Ibadan, he refused to take me to his family house and only told me he stayed in hotels whenever he came into Nigeria.

Even when he came to visit me in Lagos, he would either stay in my house or in hotels. He would come in flashy cars, dressed very well and the friends he was always with seemed to be doing well.

I should have noticed something sinister because whenever I asked him to take me to his office, he would bring up one excuse or the other just to stall me.

However, I was madly in love with him and when he proposed marriage to me after two months, I accepted and took him to meet my family. He later took me to meet his 'parents' though I was later to find out they were not his real parents.

After we got married, Sola moved into my house and told me he was renovating a house he bought for us in Lekki and that we would soon move in.

I noticed that all the while, Sola was borrowing money from me, telling me his goods were held up either by the Customs or people were owing him and had refused to pay up. I believed him, after all, he was my husband and I had vowed to stand by him.

But two weeks ago, the truth struck me in the face when a woman came to visit me and told me Sola was nothing but a fraudster who preyed and lived off women. The woman told me that my husband was married to three other women whom he used as his meal tickets.

The woman said most of the cars he drove were owned by the women. In short, my husband was a known gigolo who used and dumped women at will.

At first, I did not believe the woman but I began making some private investigations and found out that all the woman told me were the truth.

Since I found out who my husband really is, he has not come back home and friends I confided in have all told me to file for a divorce. I know I still love him but if I stay, I know I will end up in regret.

Tolani."

Dear readers, after going through Tolani's pathetic story on Morning Teaser today, what do you think she should?

What do you think Tolani's should do?»

