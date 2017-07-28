Home > Gist >

5 things to know about EFCC's Twitter account handler

F Shaw the handler play

F Shaw the handler

(Twitter/officialEFCC)

EFCC The handler of the anti-graft's Twitter account has been revealed
While we have been ruminating over the unveiling of the brain behind the EFCC Twitter account, there is so much more to be learnt.

By now, you may already know that "The Handler" as he is fondly referred to by his team, is a fast rising rapper known as Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi a.k.a Fshaw.

You may also know that Fshaw was made popular for his witty come-backs on Twitter, which has quickly garnered him a fan base.

Well, LIB did some more digging and there is more to Fshaw than we knew.

1) Contrary to general assumption, Fshaw is not a corper but completed his youth service about 10 years ago.

2) He is an alum of Kings College and studied for one year in Igbinedion University, before transferring to become one of Covenant University's pioneer set.

Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi a.k.a Fshaw play

Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi a.k.a Fshaw

(lib)

 

3) In 2009, Fshaw was reportedly stabbed multiple times and sustained severe injuries but apparently, fate had better plans for him.

4) According to the reports, while studying for his Masters at Salford University in the UK, Fshaw almost lost the use of his left hand following complications from the stab wounds and reportedly underwent surgery to correct the defect.

5) Fshaw was reportedly recognised by the EFCC for his handiwork in creating a good look for the commission on Twitter and received a letter of commendation.

Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi a.k.a Fshaw's letter of commendation from the EFCC play

Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi a.k.a Fshaw's letter of commendation from the EFCC

(lib)

 

As earlier reported, there is an unconfirmed report that Adeyemi has been promoted and has not left the services of the EFCC. Pulse Gist cannot verify this claim as of now.

While the EFCC Twitter account did have its fair share of critics for being too playful, it, however, managed to make a mark on social media.

There's obviously more to like than meets the eye.

