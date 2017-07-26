Home > Gist >

5 feared dead, 15 rescued in Lagos

Collapsed Building 5 feared dead, 15 rescued in Lagos

Another building has collapsed in Lagos State leaving not less than five people dead with many seriously injured.

  • Published:
The scene of the collapsed building play

The scene of the collapsed building

(The Guardian)

Another Housing Tragedy Pregnant woman and her daughter die in collapsed building
InAkwa Ibom Many feared dead as church collapses
Lekki Gardens Accept our apologies, estate development company pleads
Uyo Church Collapse Friends, family mourn beautiful lady killed in building collapse
Breaking News Another building collapses in Mile 12 [Photos]
Uyo Church Collapse Death toll rises to 29
Uyo Church Collapse How Gov. Udom’s aide sacrificed his life for him (Graphic Photos)
Fear of Electrocution Residents raise alarm over high-tension wires
Tragedy Collapsed building kills 2 children in Jigawa State
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Not less than five people have been reported dead while 15 were rescued from the debris of another collapsed building located at No. 3, Massey Street, Lagos Island, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

The Guardian reports that the collapsed four-storey building which is owned by the popular Kafo Family, collapsed around 2:30 pm shortly after the rain without any prior warning or crack.

The building, according to a source, was initially a three-storey building before another floor was added to increase the level of the structure.

ALSO READ: "In Lagos: NEMA ends rescue operation at collapsed building site"

Confirming the tragic incident, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe, said apart from those rescued, efforts were still ongoing to rescue dozens who were still trapped under the rubble.

The cause of the collapse could not be immediately ascertained as rescue operators among who were officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA], Lagos State Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency [NEMA], Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Red Cross and the Lagos State Ambulance Service [LASAMBUS], as well as police officers,  have been coordinating the rescue operations.

A woman who gave her name as Adeosun Akinfisoye and resides on the same street said there was no sign of imminent collapse.

"We heard an explosion which caused everyone to take to his heels, only to discover later that it was a building that collapsed. People are still buried inside. A pregnant woman is among those under the debris."

ALSO READ: "In Lagos: 3-storey building collapses on many people"

This is not the first time buildings in the Lagos Island area have collapsed in the past two years as well as other parts of the state, leading to loss of lives and properties but there has been no conscious effort by the government to checkmate the incessant occurrence.

More

Touch Not My Anointed ‘Stop crucifying me for the disaster’ – Apostle Akan Weeks
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In Abia Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransombullet
2 Crucify Him Maid narrates how master raped her in wife's presencebullet
3 Killer On The Loose Ghanaian prostitute claims to have killed 100 menbullet

Gist

This teen wife killed her husband in Niger State
Forced Marriage 14-yr-old girl kills husband 5 months after wedding
The woman lamented about her experience due to her husband's disappearance.
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Funke should leave vengeance to God
A really sad man needs advice (Illustration)
Morning Teaser 'My wife got pregnant for her boss, aborted without my knowledge'
Bank releases moments, music video of its popular 737 theme song
GTBank Bank releases moments, music video of its popular 737 theme song