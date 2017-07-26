5 feared dead, 15 rescued in Lagos

Not less than five people have been reported dead while 15 were rescued from the debris of another collapsed building located at No. 3, Massey Street, Lagos Island, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

The Guardian reports that the collapsed four-storey building which is owned by the popular Kafo Family, collapsed around 2:30 pm shortly after the rain without any prior warning or crack.

The building, according to a source, was initially a three-storey building before another floor was added to increase the level of the structure.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe, said apart from those rescued, efforts were still ongoing to rescue dozens who were still trapped under the rubble.

The cause of the collapse could not be immediately ascertained as rescue operators among who were officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA], Lagos State Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency [NEMA], Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Red Cross and the Lagos State Ambulance Service [LASAMBUS], as well as police officers, have been coordinating the rescue operations.

A woman who gave her name as Adeosun Akinfisoye and resides on the same street said there was no sign of imminent collapse.

"We heard an explosion which caused everyone to take to his heels, only to discover later that it was a building that collapsed. People are still buried inside. A pregnant woman is among those under the debris."

This is not the first time buildings in the Lagos Island area have collapsed in the past two years as well as other parts of the state, leading to loss of lives and properties but there has been no conscious effort by the government to checkmate the incessant occurrence.